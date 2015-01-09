NAIROBI Kenyan athletics chiefs have put in place strict rules to cut cases of doping including unannounced tests on elite athletes, they said on Friday.

Athletics Kenya (AK) said the move was in line with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

All coaches, agents and sub-agents must be registered with AK, the body’s chairman Isaiah Kiplagat told reporters.

“Any agent with more than two athletes who will fail doping test will be banned immediately,” Kiplagat said.

Dozens of Kenyan athletes have failed dope test in the past two years.

Rita Jeptoo, winner of the Boston and Chicago marathons for the last two years, tested positive in December for a banned substance in a B sample taken after she failed an out-of-competition check in September.

Government officials have blamed the rising number of cases on foreign agents. AK has also been accused of not doing enough to educate its athletes properly.

Kiplagat said all racing events will have to be licensed by AK with the key requirement being mandatory testing of runners.

“Athletes will only be paid their monies once doping results are out,” he said.

All elite athletes must be registered and issued with license number by the end of March this year.

AK's Medical and Anti-doping Commission will hear the case of Jeptoo on Jan. 15.

They have summoned the athlete to appear for the hearing together with her Italian manager, Federico Rosa, her Italian coach Claudio Berardelli and her former husband Noah Busienei.

Kipchoge Keino, Kenya's National Olympic Committee President, will meet Sports Minister Hassan Wario to discuss new legislation that could include prison terms for coaches or agents who encourage drug use.

“Kenya is risking sanctions from international competition because international organisations think we are not addressing the problem in line with world best practice,” he said in his New Year message.

(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Ed Osmond)