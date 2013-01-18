NAIROBI Kenyan former 10,000 metres world record holder Samson Kimobwa died aged 58 on Wednesday after complaining of a stomach ailment the previous day, officials said on Friday.

Kimobwa set a world record time of 27 minutes 30.47 seconds on June 30, 1977 in Helsinki. The record was broken by compatriot Henry Rono a year later in Vienna when he ran 27:22.4.

"We have lost a role model, a colleague and person who inspired many young athletes," Patrick Sang, Athletics Kenya official in the Rift Valley Province and 1992 Olympic 3,000 metres steeplechase silver medallist told Reuters.

Kimobwa, a high school teacher, was among the first Kenyans to earn a track scholarship to study in the United States when he went to Washington State University in early 1970s along with the likes of Rono and John Ngeno.

