NAIROBI Japhet Korir will not be able to defend his world title in China after slumping to 48th place in Kenya's cross-country championships on Saturday.

Korir, the youngest-ever athlete to lift the world crown in Poland two years ago, failed to qualify for the powerful Kenyan team for next month's championships in Guiyang after struggling in the 12-km event.

"I developed a stitch during the fourth lap and slowed down," the 21-year-old told Reuters after the competition was won by road racer Bedan Karoki.

Karoki, who also won the 2013 national trials, clocked a time of 35 minutes 13.8 seconds.

"I train in Japan and hope the weather in China will favour me," he said.

World champion Emily Chebet finished 15th in the 8-km women's race but was selected for the team as a wildcard.

Faith Chepngetich, the world junior champion, triumphed in the women's race.

Kenya's teams for the world championships:

Men: Bedan Karoki, Geoffrey Kipsang, Leonard Barsoton, Moses Mukono, Philip Langat, Joseph Kitur

Women: Faith Chepngetich, Agnes Jebet, Janet Kisa, Irene Chebet, Alice Aprot, Emily Chebet.

(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Ian Chadband)