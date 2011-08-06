LONDON Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu remained confident of turning her disappointing season around in time for this month's world championships after finishing a distant last in the 400 metres at the London Diamond League meeting on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, on the comeback from injury, looked shellshocked after crossing the line over two seconds down on winner and old rival Sanya Richards-Ross in 51.87 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

But Ohuruogu had recovered her composure by the time she spoke to a crowd of waiting reporters.

"Don't slaughter me, I've had a bad day today. I wasn't expecting that," a smiling Ohuruogu said.

"I thought maybe I could do something crazy but I just haven't done the work," added the former world champion who has struggled with injuries for the last two years after winning Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008.

"You need to be fit, you need to be fast and need to be strong. I'm lacking in a few areas. I just haven't done enough work to challenge these girls.

"I don't believe it will take me that long to get fit. I'm still going (to the world championships in Daegu, South Korea), Ohuruogu said.

"It was pretty hard coming off the top bend and realising everyone was so far in front. This was not how I saw it happen in my head.

"I did enjoy it (the race), I've missed running with these girls. I gave them all a big hug before we started," she added.

Richards-Ross has also had her share of injury problems and after recording a season's best time of 49.66 the relief of finally finding some form was clear to see on the American's face.

"It's been a long season for me and I haven't really been able to get my rhythm and run sub-50 seconds so to do it here on a great card in Britain and just before Daegu really means a lot to me," the world champion told reporters.

Richards-Ross refused to write off Ohuruogu for the world championships which start on August 27.

"I think Christine will run well at the worlds. You can never count Christine out," she said.

"Christine has shown that she is excellent at championship meets and like me she has great experience so I think she'll definitely be one of my top competitors."

