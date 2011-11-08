LONDON Staging the 2017 world championships in London would "complete the circle" following the 2012 Olympic Games in the capital and go a long way to fulfilling Britain's athletics legacy promise, UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner said on Tuesday.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will award the biennial track and field showpiece to either London or Doha in a vote in Monaco on Friday.

Neither capital has staged the event, with London embarrassingly giving up the opportunity in 2005 because a proposed new stadium was deemed too expensive.

Doubts over the future use of the new Olympic stadium in Stratford has shrouded London's 2017 bid following a protracted dispute over the decision to award Premier League soccer club West Ham United the right to move in after next year's Games.

The uncertainty ended last month when the IAAF were given a signed legal document from the British government guaranteeing the athletics track would be maintained at the Olympic Stadium regardless of which football club moved in.

Warner said on Tuesday that athletics was guaranteed within the stadium for 99 years under the terms of new arrangements for it to remain in public ownership with a range of tenants for its use at different times of the year.

"Obviously athletics has primacy through the key summer months," he told a conference call.

"So what you'll find when that all comes out in the tender documents in the coming weeks is a commitment to 99 years for athletics for at least as long as the serviceable life for the stadium. To all intents and purposes, for as long as the stadium is there, it will have a track and field facility at its heart."

Warner believes the London bid has gone a long way towards convincing IAAF president Lamine Diack and other governing body council members that it will secure the legacy from 2012.

"About this time last year he (Diack) made it very clear that he expected this country to deliver on the promise that was made by Seb (Olympic organising committee chief Sebastian Coe) in Singapore in 2005 and our argument to Lamine, and what we have been saying to him and his council, is that to award the championships to us completes the circle.

NICE SYMMETRY

"Not only have we secured the facility with their help, for which we are very grateful, but we can make it come to life and justify its existence in the heart of the Olympic Park. There is a nice symmetry to that.

"We are making the argument that we are looking to them to help us secure the legacy from 2012 for the premier Olympic sport and to be sure we can enjoy international standard athletics in Stratford for generations to come.

"I hope the council members come Friday will be voting not just for a world championship but they'll be helping us cement a long-term future for global-standard athletics in one of the world's great cities."

Warner said London's bid was very "athlete centric," with planning including such attention to detail as "the number of coat hangers in the wardrobes of athletes' bedrooms to ensure they have a satisfactory place to stay."

Among the London delegation in Monaco hoping to convince IAAF Council members will be former British Olympic heptathlon champion Denise Lewis and talented teenage sprinter Jodie Williams.

"Jodie Williams, one of the brightest young stars of track and field, is in our presentation team and will be presenting to the IAAF the case for the athletes of tomorrow, particularly the British athletes of tomorrow, to bring an event of this scale back to London as quickly as possible after the Olympics," Warner said.

"The athletes are the heart of everything we are trying to do. We have, I think, got ideal conditions for athletes in London to break records. It's a city that will provide athletes with a home set of supporters, whichever nationality they are, and a full stadium...in the mornings and evenings, which will be an absolute first if we can pull it off which I am sure we can."

The IAAF, Warner said, should think long and hard about returning the championships "to the heartland of European athletics."

Moscow will stage the event in 2013 following this year's edition in South Korea. Beijing has been awarded the 2015 championships.

"It's important to bring the championship back to western Europe on a frequent basis to nurture the interest of sponsors and broadcasters," Warner said.

"We have found overwhelming positive support and noise from the IAAF's existing sponsors to potential sponsors, from existing broadcasters and potential broadcasters who enjoyed the Berlin experience of 2009 and don't want to leave at least 10 years before they can enjoy that again."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)