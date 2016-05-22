LONDON Ehtiopia's Kenenisa Bekele won the 10km Great Manchester Run on Sunday before expressing his frustration at being overlooked by his country's selectors for the Olympic Games in Rio.

The three-times Olympic champion finished the Manchester race ahead of Kenya's Wilson Kipsang in 28 minutes and eight seconds.

Bekele, who returned from a long period out with injury to finish third in last month's London Marathon, is only a reserve for Ethiopia's marathon team for Brazil and has virtually ruled out trying to make the track team.

After Sunday's race, which he also won in 2014, he expressed his displeasure at being overlooked for the Olympics.

"I'm not happy about that...there is no-one better than me in the marathon in Ethiopia," he said.

The women's race also featured an Ethiopian beating a Kenyan with Tirunesh Dibaba pipping Edna Kiplagat in 31:16.

The men's and women's races were almost mirror images of each other with Bekele and Dibaba proving too strong for their rivals in the final kilometres.

