WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder directed the full resources of the Justice Department to be deployed to investigate the two explosions on Monday near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, a department official said.

The Justice Department includes the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, both of which are involved in the investigation, the official said.

