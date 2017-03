Apr 21, 2014; Boston, MA, USA; Meb Keflezighi of the United States celebrates after winning the 2014 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON Meb Keflezighi became the first U.S. male athlete to win the Boston Marathon in three decades on Monday, the first running of the race since last year's fatal bombing attack.

Keflezighi, who was born in Eritrea but is now a U.S. citizen, set an official time of two hours, eight minutes and 37 seconds.

Wilson Chebet of Kenya finished second and compatriot Frankline Chepkwony was third.

The last U.S. man to stand atop the podium on Boston's Boylston street was Greg Meyer, who won in 1983.

(Reporting by Scott Malone; editing by Justin Palmer)