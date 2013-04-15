Simon Hobday dies aged 76
CAPE TOWN Simon Hobday, one of golf’s most colourful characters, has died aged 76, South Africa’s Sunshine Tour announced on Thursday.
BOSTON Boston police said on Monday that there was at least one explosion near 673 Boylston Street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.
"There was an explosion, police, fire and EMS are on the scene. We have no indication of how many people are injured," a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department said.
The explosion occurred as thousands of runners finished the 117th running of the Boston Marathon, with crowds watching and cheering at the finish.
(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Aaron Pressman)
Roger Federer blamed a lack of commitment for his shock 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5) loss to world number 116 Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the Dubai Open second round on Wednesday.
NORTH SOUND, Antigua Carlos Brathwaite and Ben Stokes face off on Friday for the first time since the giant West Indian clubbed four successive sixes off the fiery Englishman to help win last year’s World Twenty20.