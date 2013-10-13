Chicago Marathon men's division winner Dennis Kimetto (R) of Kenya and women's division winner Rita Jeptoo of Kenya celebrate with their medals in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

- Kenyan Dennis Kimetto repulsed a challenge from compatriot Emmanuel Mutai to win the Chicago marathon in a course record time on Sunday.

Taking advantage of ideal conditions, Kimetto covered the 42.195 kms in a time of two hours three minutes 45 seconds to shatter the course record of 2.04:38 set last year by Ethiopia's Tsegaye Kebede.

Kimetto was on world record pace throughout the final kilometres while Mutai crossed eight seconds, also smashing the old course record in 2:03.53.

Security was increased for the race, which attracted 40,000 runners, after the Boston marathon bombings in April which killed three people.

