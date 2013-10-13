Ibrahimovic, Mings charged with violent conduct
LONDON Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings were charged with violent conduct by the Football Association on Monday.
- Kenyan Dennis Kimetto repulsed a challenge from compatriot Emmanuel Mutai to win the Chicago marathon in a course record time on Sunday.
Taking advantage of ideal conditions, Kimetto covered the 42.195 kms in a time of two hours three minutes 45 seconds to shatter the course record of 2.04:38 set last year by Ethiopia's Tsegaye Kebede.
Kimetto was on world record pace throughout the final kilometres while Mutai crossed eight seconds, also smashing the old course record in 2:03.53.
Security was increased for the race, which attracted 40,000 runners, after the Boston marathon bombings in April which killed three people.
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings were charged with violent conduct by the Football Association on Monday.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund are counting on their attacking form, despite the absence of injured Marco Reus, to reverse a 1-0 first-leg deficit when they host Benfica for their Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.
LONDON Reports of a training ground bust-up between Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and his Arsenal team mates are "completely false", manager Arsene Wenger said on Monday.