Spanish bullfighter gored to death in French ring
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
Britain's Jo Pavey will run the London Marathon in April, organisers announced on Tuesday, with the five-time Olympian aiming to set a personal best as well as qualify for the World Championships in August.
Pavey, 43, who ran the event in 2011 setting a personal best of two hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds, became the first British female track athlete to compete at five Olympic Games when she ran the 10,000 metres in Rio de Janeiro last summer.
"I'm always looking for a new challenge," she said.
"I wanted to be sure I was injury-free and could crack on with my training before committing which I am and I'm really excited about the challenge."
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.