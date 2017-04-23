Britain Athletics - London Marathon - London - 23/4/17 Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany (C) during the Women's Elite race Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Britain Athletics - London Marathon - London - 23/4/17 Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the Women's Elite race with second placed Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba and third placed Aselefech Mergia Medessa Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Britain Athletics - London Marathon - London - 23/4/17 Prince Harry poses with the winner of the men's elite race Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru and the winner of the women's elite race Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Britain Athletics - London Marathon - London - 23/4/17 Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany celebrates winning the Women's Elite race and setting a new world record Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Kenya's Mary Keitany broke the women's only world record en route to her third London Marathon gold medal on Sunday, finishing in a time of 2 hours 17 minutes 01 seconds to beat Paula Radcliffe previous best by 41 seconds.

Radcliffe still holds the overall record of 2:15.25, which she set in a mixed gender race at the London Marathon in 2003 when she used male runners to help set the pace.

The IAAF recognises two marathon world records for women, one for "mixed gender" and the other for "women only".

Tirunesh Dibaba of Ethiopia finished Sunday's race 56 seconds adrift in second place, while Aselefech Mergia of Ethiopia was third.

(Reporting by Matt Westby, additional reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)