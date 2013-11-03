Maguire confident Tigers can claw out of danger
Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.
NEW YORK Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya broke away with about four miles to go to win the New York City Marathon in blustery, chilly conditions on Sunday.
Mutai had to wait a year before defending his New York title after the 2012 race was cancelled due to damage inflicted by Superstorm Sandy, but the 2011 Boston winner repeated with ease as he hit the Central Park finish 52 seconds ahead of Tsegaye Kebede of Ethiopia.
Kebede had reason to smile, however, as his second-place finish allowed him to clinch the men's $500,000 World Marathon Majors bonus prize in a race held under heavy security following the deadly bombings at the Boston Marathon.
(Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Ed Osmond)
Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.
LONDON Chelsea brushed aside London rivals West Ham United with a 2-1 away win that restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Monday.
BENGALURU Australia were set a target of 188 runs for victory in the second test and a 2-0 series lead on Tuesday after Josh Hazlewood picked up career-best figures of 6-67 to rip through India's batting on the fourth morning of the match.