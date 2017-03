Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon in Central Park in Manhattan, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Wilson Kipsang of Kenya won the men's race in the New York City Marathon on Sunday with a final sprint to the finish in an unofficial two hours 10 minutes 59 seconds.

Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia, who surged into the lead in the last half-mile only to be rebuffed by Kipsang, finished second four seconds behind, with compatriot Gebre Gebremariam taking third in 2:12:13.

