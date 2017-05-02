How the wheels came off British Cycling
LONDON, England For years the sporting world has wondered about the secret behind Britain Cycling's years of domination and unchallenged success.
A list of notable men's marathon milestones ahead of Nike's "Breaking-2" attempt to produce a sub-two hour marathon in Italy this weekend:
2:55.18. Johnny Hayes, London Olympics, July 24 1908 (first running of the 26 mile, 385 yard distance that became the standard distance)
First sub-2:30. 2:22.14 Sohn Kee-chung, Tokyo Mar. 21, 1935
Sub-2:20. 2:18.35 Jim Peters, London June 13, 1953
Sub-2:18. 2:17.40 Jim Peters, London June 26, 1954
Sub-2:17. 2:15.17 Sergey Popov, Stockholm Aug. 24, 1958
Sub-2-15. 2:14.28 Buddy Edelen, London June 15, 1963
Sub-2:14. 2:13.55 Basil Heatley, London June 13, 1964
Sub-2:13. 2:12.12 Abebe Bikila, Tokyo (Olympics) Oct. 21, 1964
Sub-2:10. 2:09.37 Derek Clayton, Fukuoka Dec. 3, 1967
Sub-2:09. 2:08.34 Derek Clayton, Antwerp May 30, 1969
Sub-2:08. 2:07.12 Carlos Lopes, Rotterdam April 20, 1985
Sub-2:07. 2:06.50 Belayneh Dinsamo, Rotterdam April 17, 1988
Sub-2:06. 2:05:42 Khalid Khannouchi, Chicago Oct. 24, 1999
Sub-2:05. 2:04.55 Paul Tergat, Berlin, Sept. 28, 2003
Sub-2:04. 2:03.59 Haile Gebrselassie, Berlin Sept. 28, 2008
Sub-2:03. 2:02.57 Dennis Kimetto, Berlin Sept. 29, 2014
(Statistics provided by AIMS - The Association of International Marathons and Distance Races)
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, two of the most popular athletes in their respective sport, have agreed to a crossover fight in the ring on August 26 in Las Vegas, Mayweather said in a tweet on Wednesday.
LONDON Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.