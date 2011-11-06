Rangers say manager Warburton has resigned
Mark Warburton has resigned as manager of Rangers, the Scottish Premiership club said on Friday.
NEW YORK Firehiwot Dado of Ethiopia overtook frontrunner Mary Keitany of Kenya near the end to win the New York City Marathon on Sunday.
Dado, a three-times Rome Marathon winner, clocked an unofficial time of two hours, 23 minutes 15 seconds to win, with Buzunesh Deba of Ethiopia second and fading London Marathon champion Keitany third.
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
LONDON Ever since "little" Bournemouth, with their stadium capacity of under 11,500, reached the top tier of English football for the first time two years ago, they have had to cope with the psychological challenge of facing the biggest clubs in the land.