Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
PARIS Kenya's Mark Korir won the Paris marathon on Sunday, clocking two hours five minutes and 49 seconds to cover the 42.195 km distance.
The 30-year-old Korir, whose previous best was two hours 07:08 in 2013, beat compatriot Luka Kanda, second in two hours 07:20.
Ethiopian Seboka Tola finished third 13 seconds further back.
"I always try my best. I'm very happy, I beat my personal record," Korir told French TV channel France 3.
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.