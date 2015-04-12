Mark Korir of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the 39th Paris Marathon in Paris April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Kenya's Mark Korir won the Paris marathon on Sunday, clocking two hours five minutes and 49 seconds to cover the 42.195 km distance.

The 30-year-old Korir, whose previous best was two hours 07:08 in 2013, beat compatriot Luka Kanda, second in two hours 07:20.

Ethiopian Seboka Tola finished third 13 seconds further back.

"I always try my best. I'm very happy, I beat my personal record," Korir told French TV channel France 3.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)