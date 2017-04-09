Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
PARIS Kenya's Paul Lonyangata won the Paris marathon, clocking two hours six minutes and 10 seconds over 42.195km on a bright morning on Sunday.
Lonyangata pulled clear when his compatriot Stephen Chebogut, who started with the best personal best of the field, cracked with 5.7km left.
The 24-year-old Lonyangata, a winner of the Lisbon and Shanghai marathons, beat his personal best by almost a minute.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Britain's boxing body fined former world heavyweight champion David Haye 25,000 pounds on Wednesday for his conduct in the build-up to his defeat by underdog Tony Bellew in London last March.
STUTTGART, Germany Roger Federer slumped to a shock 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4 loss to German veteran Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday in a disappointing comeback after the 18-times grand-slam champion missed the entire claycourt season.