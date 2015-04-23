STOCKHOLM Accusations of racism have forced organisers of the Stockholm Marathon to change their proposed plan to give prize money to only Nordic runners.

The organisers had previously announced that the race, which is due to take place on May 30, would be a "Nordic international competition" and that prize money could only be won by Nordic runners. The decision prompted widespread criticism, with Norwegian sports columnist Andreas Selliaas calling the move "as close to racism as it's possible to come."

The organisers had hoped that the new format, which was to be used every second year, would encourage and improve Nordic competitors. Aside from being excluded from the prize pot of 250,000 Swedish crowns (£19,143), officials also said that non-Nordic athletes would not receive any appearance fee. They hoped this policy would discourage African runners who dominate the sport from showing up.

If a non-Nordic runner still showed up and won the race under the policy, then the prize money would have gone to the first Nordic finisher.

But on Thursday the organisers made a u-turn and said prize money would be available to all participants.

"The criticism has forced a rethink. If a non-Nordic runner wins, we are going to open the wallet in the same manner," Stockholm Marathon spokesman Lorenzo Nesi said in a statement. No Nordic man has won the Stockholm Marathon since Sweden's Anders Szalki crossed the finish line first in 2001.

