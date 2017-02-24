Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
Former world record holder Wilson Kipsang believes he can reclaim the mark at this weekend's Tokyo Marathon after a move of the finish line by race organisers resulted in a flatter course.
The Kenyan set his then world record of two hours, three minutes and 23 seconds at the 2013 Berlin Marathon but his mark was shattered by compatriot Dennis Kipruto Kimetto, who lowered it to 2:02:57 in the same race the following year.
"I don't think it would be a surprise if I rewrote it (the world record)," Kipsang, a bronze medallist in the 2012 London Olympics, was quoted as saying by Kyodo news.
The Kenyan added that he hoped to take seven seconds off the world record in Sunday's event, which was first held in 2007 and saw Kenya's Dickson Chumba run a men's race record of 2:05:42 in the Japanese capital three years ago.
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
BERLIN U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.