Maguire confident Tigers can claw out of danger
Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.
NEW YORK Priscah Jeptoo of Kenya overtook front-running Ethiopian Buzunesh Deba with about two miles to go and went on to win the New York City Marathon on Sunday to claim a huge payday.
London Marathon winner Jeptoo trailed last year's New York runner-up Deba, who lives and trains in the Big Apple, by nearly four minutes before shifting into catch-up mode from the 16-mile mark to reel in her rival.
The win brought Jeptoo a World Marathon Majors bonus of $500,000 in addition to the New York prize of $100,000.
Deba finished second, 49 seconds back on a windy, chilly day in a race run under tight security in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings.
(Reporting by Larry Fine; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.
LONDON Chelsea brushed aside London rivals West Ham United with a 2-1 away win that restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Monday.
BENGALURU Australia were set a target of 188 runs for victory in the second test and a 2-0 series lead on Tuesday after Josh Hazlewood picked up career-best figures of 6-67 to rip through India's batting on the fourth morning of the match.