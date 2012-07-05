West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
PARIS Olympic champion Usain Bolt has pulled out of the Monaco leg of the Diamond League later this month, his coach said on Thursday.
"Arising from Usain's participation at the national trials in Kingston last weekend where he had a slight problem ... I've had to withdraw him from the Diamond League meeting in Monaco on July 20 to give him sufficient time for treatment and time to train and prepare for the Olympics in London," Glen Mills said in a statement.
He did not elaborate on the Jamaican sprinter's "problem".
Bolt will defend his 100 metres, 200 and 4x100 titles at the London Games which start on July 27.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
MELBOURNE Golf has clung slavishly to its centuries-old traditions and long ignored growing calls for reform but the ancient sport will be nudged gently towards modernity at the inaugural World Super 6 tournament in Australia this week.