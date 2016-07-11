Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Brendon Rodney became only the second Canadian to break 20 seconds in the 200 metres as he won Canada's Olympic trials in 19.96 seconds on Sunday.
The 24-year-old eclipsed his personal best of 20.18 seconds as he defeated the better-known Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse in Edmonton, Canada.
Brown and De Grasse also dipped under the Olympic standard as they both were timed in 20.32 seconds.
"We’re just showing the world Canada is back and we’re ready to run," Rodney told reporters. "I’m happy for Andre. I’m happy for Aaron. We’re coming in shape for Rio, and this is when it counts."
De Grasse holds the Canadian record of 19.92 seconds set at last year's Pan American Games in Toronto.
De Grasse won the 100 metres on Saturday, running 9.99 seconds to defeat Brown.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.