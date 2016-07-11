Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
World champions Shawn Barber and Derek Drouin and heptathlon favourite Brianne Theisen-Eaton headline a 65-member Canadian athletics team for the Rio Olympics announced on Monday.
Barber won the pole vault at the 2015 world championships in Beijing and Drouin claimed the high jump title. He also won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.
Theisen-Eaton has the top heptathlon score in the world this year and is the two-time world outdoor silver medallist and 2016 world indoor champion.
Decathlete Damian Warner and sprinter Andre De Grasse also will be looking for medals at the Aug 5-21 Games.
"This is the strongest and most well-rounded team I have ever been a part of," said Theisen-Eaton.
"The team counts multiple world medallists and a talented roster who will challenge for the podium."
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.