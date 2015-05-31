LONDON Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill qualified for the 2016 Rio Games after she finished fourth at the Hypo-Meeting in Gotzis on Sunday in her return to the multi-sport event after winning gold at London 2012.

Ennis-Hill scored 6,520 points across the seven events to surpass the tally of 6,200 required to secure qualification for Rio. She also secured qualification for the 2015 world championships in the process.

The 29-year-old has not competed in the event since 2012 -- where she was the face of the Games for Team GB -- following the birth of her first child and persistent Achilles injuries.

Ennis-Hill was third after the first day of events but briefly dropped to eighth on Sunday before winning the 800 metres with a gutsy performance in the final event.

Canadian Brianne Theisen-Eaton won with 6,808 points while Germany's Carolin Schafer (6,547 points) and Nadine Broersen (6,531 points) of the Netherlands finished second and third respectively.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)