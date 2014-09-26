LONDON Keen to get a regular Saturday fix of 5km runs under the parkrun banner but finding himself some distance from his nearest event, Gary O'Leary went for the obvious solution -- start one on his doorstep.

So, on Oct. 11, a week after parkrun celebrates its 10th anniversary, Panshanger parkrun, near Hertford, north of London, will become around the 290th UK adult event.

It is hard to be exact, such is the speed of expansion, with two new events taking place each week in the UK plus a rash of junior 2km events on Sundays, and a growing number of both worldwide.

By the end of October parkrun expects to unveil its 500th event and organisers are confident that number will double within three years.

"I'd done a few different parkruns when I'd been away but the nearest to home was St Albans, about 15 miles away, so I thought I'd try to get one set up more locally," O'Leary, 54, told Reuters.

"I'm already part of a group working towards getting more public access for our local Panshanger Park so it was something of a natural extension to try to get a parkrun set up there.

"It's an unusual one as it's on privately owned land, but it actually proved pretty straightforward and has taken only about three months from the initial contact to where we are now."

Once somebody approaches the parkrun organisation with a view to launching a new event, there is a tried and tested routine to help cut through what can often appear an impenetrable wall of red tape.

Those setting up the event have to raise 3,000 pounds but there are no further outlays for the weekly timed runs that are free to enter and staffed entirely by volunteers.

"The council were willing to underwrite the start-up fee because they recognised the public-health benefits of getting people out running, but in the end the landowners, Lafarge Tarmac, said they were happy to pay it," said O'Leary, a sales director at IBM.

"There's no cafe there but we've organised for a mobile coffee shop to be on site, and of course will be buying in to the parkrun tradition by making sure there are regular cake stalls."

O'Leary is one of two event directors -- parkrunners are not allowed to refer to their events as "races" -- who have recruited an initial team of 10 volunteers who will set up and control the events every Saturday morning.

"I'm happy to devote some time to it for all sorts of reasons," O'Leary said. "It's nice to see all shapes and sizes out running, it's a great atmosphere, it forges a really community spirit and it really does help you to get to know people locally.

"Whenever I've volunteered before it's been a positive experience and it's actually really enjoyable."

Once events become established and volunteer numbers grow, event directors get the chance to ditch their hi-viz tabard and lace up their trainers.

"I want to run it, that's why I set about starting it, but initially there is going to be a fair bit to do in terms of setting up so it might be a few weeks before I can," said O'Leary.

"We've put posters up around the park, along popular running routes and contacted local running clubs, but it's hard to gauge how many we will get."

The original parkrun, in Bushy Park, south-west London, attracts 1,000 each week but many other events bob along quite happily with fewer than 100 runners.

"Parkrun tourists" always help swell the numbers on opening day as they seek to build their tally of inaugural runs. Paul Freyne leads the way for the number of different events with an extraordinary tally of 203.

"We're expecting over 100 for the first week but that will probably drop off, before building back up again," O'Leary said.

"But there is a lot of scope for expansion. Hertfordshire County Council and the Herts Sports Partnership are really keen on the idea and say there could be funding for another five, even 10 more, parkruns in the area.

"Parkrun's slogan is 'a parkrun in every town', so in a few years I might go from having to drive 15 miles to find one to having a choice of several just round the corner."

