London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
KINGSTON, Jamaica Former world 100 metres record holder Asafa Powell and Olympic 4x100 relay silver medallist Sherone Simpson will appear before a disciplinary panel of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission in January.
The two sprinters, who were among five Jamaicans to test positive at their country's national championships last June, were given the dates on Friday during a preliminary hearing at the Jamaica Conference Center in Kingston.
Simpson will face the panel January 7-8 while Powell will appear from January 14-15 in an attempt to clear their names.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.