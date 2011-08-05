Asafa Powell from Jamaica celebrates after winning the men's 100 metres during the Lausanne Diamond League (Athletissima) athletics meeting at the Stade de la Pontaise in Lausanne, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

LONDON Jamaican Asafa Powell has withdrawn from the 100 metres in Friday's Diamond League meeting in London with a groin injury.

In a statement from the organisers of the two-day meeting at Crystal Palace, Powell said he was unwilling to risk running so close to the world championships.

"I've had some tightness in my groin since (competing in) Budapest (last week), I had hoped that it would have cleared by now but it's still there," Powell said. "I've been seeking treatment but had to make the decision today to withdraw.

"I am focussing on Daegu and as much as I'd like to run tonight, I just can't take the risk with the major championships three weeks away."

"It's a tough decision as I always love to run in London, the fans here are incredible and I want to thank them for their support," added the former world record holder.

The 28-year-old is the quickest man in the world over 100m this year, having clocked 9.78 in Lausanne in June.

The world championships will be held in Daegu, South Korea from August 27 to Sept 4.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)