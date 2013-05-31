Britain's double Olympic track champion Mo Farah jumps as he poses for photographers during a media event following the London Marathon, at Tower Bridge in London April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A stomach virus will keep British double Olympic champion Mo Farah out of a dream match-up with Ethiopian world record holder Kenenisa Bekele over 10,000 metres at the Prefontaine Classic on Friday, organisers said on Thursday.

Farah instead will run on Saturday in the 5,000 metres where he is also the London gold medallist, facing training partner and Olympic 10,000 metres silver medallist Galen Rupp, organiser Tom Jordan told reporters.

"It's just when you are going 26 laps against the world's best you want to be at the top of your game," said Jordan, who added Farah was still recovering from the virus.

A less than fully fit Bekele finished fourth to Farah in the London 10,000 metres. He is now in race form, his manager said.

Kenyan 800 metres Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha also will miss the two-day Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, because of a leg injury discovered during an examination on Wednesday, Jordan said.

"He has a bone bruise and bruised ligaments on his knee," Jordan said.

"He tried to jog today and was limping."

