Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
NASSAU Bahamas Kenya's women shattered their world record in the infrequently run 4x1500 metres relay when they clocked 16 minutes, 33.58 seconds at the inaugural IAAF World Relays on Saturday.
The Hellen Obiri-anchored team crushed the previous record of 17:05.72 that a different Kenyan squad had set in Nairobi last month.
The United States also dipped under the former record as the Americans ran 16:55.23 with Australia placing third in 17:08.65.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Nassau, Bahamas; Editing by Ian Ransom)
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.