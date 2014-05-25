NASSAU Bahamas Kenya's women shattered their world record in the infrequently run 4x1500 metres relay when they clocked 16 minutes, 33.58 seconds at the inaugural IAAF World Relays on Saturday.

The Hellen Obiri-anchored team crushed the previous record of 17:05.72 that a different Kenyan squad had set in Nairobi last month.

The United States also dipped under the former record as the Americans ran 16:55.23 with Australia placing third in 17:08.65.

