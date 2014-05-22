Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
Factbox on the existing relay world records ahead of this weekend's inaugural World Relays championship in the Bahamas:
Men
4x100m: Jamaica 36.84 seconds, 11 August 2012, London4x200m: United States 1 minute 18.68 seconds, 17 April 1994, Walnut, California4x400m: United States 2 minutes 54.29 seconds, 22 August 1993, Stuttgart4x800m: Kenya 7 minutes 02.43 seconds, 25 August 2006, Brussels4x1500m: Kenya 14 minutes 36.23 seconds, 4 September 2009, Brussels
Women
4x100m: United States 40.82 seconds, 10 August 2012, London
4x200m: United States 1 minute 27.46 seconds, 29 April 2000, Philadelphia4x400m: USSR 3 minutes 15.17 seconds, 1 October 1988, Seoul4x800m: USSR 7 minutes 50.17 seconds, 5 August 1984, Moscow4x1500m: Kenya 17 minutes 05.72 seconds , 26 April 2014, Nairobi (still to be ratified)
(Compiled by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina)
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
LONDON Jermain Defoe has indicated he will leave struggling Sunderland if they are relegated because he needs to stay in the Premier League to keep alive his hopes of going to next year's World Cup finals with England.