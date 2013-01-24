Cuba's Dayron Robles clears a hurdle on his way to take first place in his men's 110m hurdles semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

HAVANA Dayron Robles, the 2008 Olympic Games 110 metres hurdles champion and former world record holder, will retire from athletics owing to a lack of attention from Cuban sports officials, his coach said on Thursday.

Robles, 26, pulled out of the 2012 Olympic final with an injury and has struggled to recapture his form of a few years ago when he won the Olympic title in Beijing after setting a world record of 12.87 seconds in June 2008.

