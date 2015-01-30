Russia's Yuliya Zaripova runs to win gold ahead of second placed Tunisia's Habiba Ghribi (R) and third placed Ethiopia's Sofia Assefa (L) in the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Russia's Yuliya Zaripova receives her gold medal during the women's 3000m steeplechase victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

MOSCOW Russian steeplechaser Yulia Zaripova has been banned for two and a half years for doping offences, the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Friday.

Zaripova, 28, was suspended after her biological passport showed abnormalities and her results from June 20 to Aug. 20 2011 and July 3-Sept. 3 2012 have been annulled.

Zaripova won gold in the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase at the London Olympics in 2012, setting a new personal best in the process. But the result has been annulled and Zaripova could lose her gold medal.

She also won gold in the world championships in South Korea in 2011, but this result has not been called into question.

Zaripova missed the 2013 world championships in Moscow because of injury and has not competed since.

Russian heptathlete Tatyana Chernova has also been banned for taking illegal substances, RUSADA said on its website.

The double Olympic bronze medallist had a sample from the 2009 world championships in Berlin retested in 2013 following a request by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The 27-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid Oral Turinabol and has been suspended for two years, starting from July 22 2013.

Her results from August 2009 to August 2011 have been annulled. Chernova won gold at the 2011 world championships, outside the period when her results have been annulled.

RUSADA announced last week that three Olympic walking champions, Olga Kaniskina, Valery Borchin and Sergei Kirdyapkin, as well as 2011 world champion Sergei Bakulin and silver medallist Vladimir Kanaykin had been suspended for doping offences.

Two Russian cross-country skiers, 20-year-old Nikita Mashkin and 19-year-old Arina Kalinina, were handed two-year bans this week.

