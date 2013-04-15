Simon Hobday dies aged 76
CAPE TOWN Simon Hobday, one of golf’s most colourful characters, has died aged 76, South Africa’s Sunshine Tour announced on Thursday.
LONDON British athletics received a welcome commercial boost on Monday when supermarket group Sainsbury signed up to sponsor three major meetings this summer.
The sport has been seeking new backers after insurer Aviva ended a 13-year sponsorship at the end of last year, walking away despite the exposure athletics enjoyed during the Olympics in London.
Sainsbury, Britain's third largest supermarket group, will also support British Athletics' Paralympic programme.
The agreement with Sainsbury covers elite Diamond League meetings in Birmingham and at the Olympic Stadium in London on the first anniversary of the Games, as well as the British championships.
The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is looking for a title sponsor for the Diamond League meetings after South Korean electronics company Samsung pulled out.
(The Sports Xchange) - Second-seeded Rafael Nadal remained perfect in matches at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel ATP event in Acapulco, Mexico, by easing past Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-1, 6-1 in a second-round match Wednesday.
Roger Federer blamed a lack of commitment for his shock 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5) loss to world number 116 Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the Dubai Open second round on Wednesday.