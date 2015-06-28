Kara Goucher (L) celebrates winning the women's 5000m final ahead of second place finisher Jennifer Rhines at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

EUGENE, Oregon Distance runner Kara Goucher struck back at former coach Alberto Salazar on Sunday, saying she did not like being made to look like a liar in his response in an open letter to doping allegations against him.

"I understand if you read it through, it looks like I am a liar. I don't like being labelled a liar," an emotional Goucher, among those making allegations that Salazar has violated anti-doping rules, told reporters at the U.S. world championships trials.

Goucher, confirming she had been talking to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) since 2013, said she looked forward to testifying under oath about Salazar over the doping allegations.

"I would welcome that opportunity for myself, for every former Oregon Project member, for every doctor that has been involved, to go under oath," Goucher, who left Salazar's group in 2011, said.

U.S. coach Salazar last week issued a lengthy response to a series of allegations made by BBC television programme Panorama in association with American website ProPublica.

The coach of British double Olympic champion Mo Farah and American London Games silver medallist Galen Rupp denied any wrongdoing.

Farah has said he would remain with Salazar.

The coach is under investigation by USADA over whether he violated anti-doping rules, a source told Reuters.

Rupp, after finishing third in the men's 5,000 on Sunday, said, “I’ve got nothing to hide. I’ll do whatever I need to do to cooperate with them (USADA).

"Again, we believe in clean sport so we’re happy to do all that.”

Salazar, in his open letter response, labelled Goucher's husband, Adam, as "extremely emotional and belligerent toward me" before dismissing them from his Oregon Project training group.

"That will come out there is a definite reason why there is trouble between Adam and Alberto," an upset Goucher said on Sunday.

"There was a lot of fear involved and I didn't want to have to share that publicly but since this is becoming my reputation, my family's reputation, the companies I work for reputation, I will have to share that unfortunately."

Asked about her discussions with USADA, Goucher said, "I thank them for staying on it, for taking my truth and not passing judgment on it, for fighting to clean up our sport."

Goucher added, "This is a burden I've been carrying around for years and I didn't want to have to share it. I don't wish ill will on people. But I care about clean sport....I finally had the courage to speak to USADA."

(Editing by Ken Ferris/Andrew Both)