Galen Rupp (USA) embraces coach Alberto Salazar after winning the 10,000m in an American record 26:44.39 in the 40th Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

American coach Alberto Salazar on Tuesday denied allegations of doping made by the BBC, which he accused of "inaccurate journalism" which was adversely affecting his Olympic medallists Mo Farah and Galen Rupp.

An investigation by the BBC television programme Panorama in association with American website ProPublica alleged that Salazar had given Farah's training partner Rupp the banned anabolic steroid testosterone.

But the Cuban-born coach, who has worked as a consultant to UK Athletics for two years, plans to respond in detail to the accusations as soon as possible.

"I have said all along that I believe in a clean sport, hard work and I deny all allegations of doping," he said in a statement.

"The BBC and ProPublica have engaged in inaccurate and unfounded journalism, with a complete lack of regard for both Galen and Mo.

"Given the time and effort the BBC and ProPublica committed to making these false allegations I hope that media and fans will afford me a short time to show the accusers are knowingly making false statements.

"I will document and present the facts as quickly as I can so that Galen and Mo can focus on doing what they love and have worked so hard to achieve."

Briton Farah, 32, won the 5,000 and 10,000 metres double at the 2012 London Olympics. American Rupp, 29, took the silver medal in the 10,000.

