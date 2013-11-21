Wijnaldum wants big-game mentality against smaller teams
Liverpool must treat Sunday's Premier League home game against 12th-placed Burnley the same as if they were playing a fellow top-six rival, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said.
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Shaween, who won men's 1500m gold at the 2010 Asian Games, has been given a three-year ban for violating anti-doping regulations, the Saudi Arabian Anti-Doping Committee (SAADC) said.
The SAADC said in a statement on its website (www.saadc.org) that abnormalities were detected in his biological passport.
It also said that long-distance runner Hussain Al-Hamdah, who was part of Saudi Arabia's team at the London Olympic Games last year, was banned for two and a half years for the same offence.
(Reporting by Ayed al-Kady; editing by Justin Palmer)
Holders Manchester United will not field a weakened team when they travel to Stamford Bridge for Monday's FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea despite their congested fixture schedule, manager Jose Mourinho said.
LONDON Hull City meet Swansea City for the 74th time on Saturday with both teams desperate for a win in their battle against relegation. We look at five standout clashes between the sides.