Mohammed Othman H Shaween of Saudi Arabia reacts after winning the men's 1500m final during the Asian Games in Guangzhou, Guangdong province November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

RIYADH Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Shaween, who won men's 1500m gold at the 2010 Asian Games, has been given a three-year ban for violating anti-doping regulations, the Saudi Arabian Anti-Doping Committee (SAADC) said.

The SAADC said in a statement on its website (www.saadc.org) that abnormalities were detected in his biological passport.

It also said that long-distance runner Hussain Al-Hamdah, who was part of Saudi Arabia's team at the London Olympic Games last year, was banned for two and a half years for the same offence.

