Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
Spanish athlete Bruno Hortelano is in stable condition after undergoing a three-hour operation in a Madrid hospital to reconstruct his right hand following a car accident.
Hortelano, the 200 metre gold medalist at the European Championships in Amsterdam in July, was in the passenger's seat at the time of Monday's accident and suffered severe damage to his right hand.
"Bruno is stable considering the severity of the injury but after the first operation, we are very happy," Hortelano’s agent Alberto Armas told reporters. "The operation lasted around three hours. Once progress is made, a second operation will need to be done.
"The hand was the most affected area and it has been reconstructed. The little finger is the only one that hasn't been fully reconstructed.
"It's too early to make a full evaluation but he is in good spirits.
"The important thing now is that his hand does not get infected."
The 24-year-old Hortelano went to the Rio Olympics but failed to qualify for the 200 metres final.
(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.