Jennifer Suhr of the U.S. competes in the women's pole vault final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch - RTX1PQ01

Olympic champion Jennifer Suhr upped her own women’s pole vault indoor world record by clearing 5.03 metres in New York on Saturday.

Competing at the Golden Eagle Multi and Invitational in Brockport, the American added a centimetre to her old mark of 5.02, set in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 2, 2013. Russian Yelena Isinbayeva holds the women’s world outdoor record at 5.06 metres.

(Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Both)