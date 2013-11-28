Teddy Tamgho of France watches the last competitor during the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

PARIS France's triple jump world champion Teddy Tamgho has fractured his shinbone and will miss the rest of the northern winter season, the French athletics federation (FFA) said on Thursday.

"Teddy Tamgho sustained an injury during training yesterday and a scan revealed a shinbone fracture," the FFA said in a statement, adding that Tamgho, who made the fourth-longest jump of all time, 18.04 metres, at this year's world championships, had undergone surgery.

"His winter season his obviously finished and he will resume training only once his fracture is fully healed," the FFA added.

Tamgho missed the London 2012 Olympics because of an ankle injury.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)