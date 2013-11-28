Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
PARIS France's triple jump world champion Teddy Tamgho has fractured his shinbone and will miss the rest of the northern winter season, the French athletics federation (FFA) said on Thursday.
"Teddy Tamgho sustained an injury during training yesterday and a scan revealed a shinbone fracture," the FFA said in a statement, adding that Tamgho, who made the fourth-longest jump of all time, 18.04 metres, at this year's world championships, had undergone surgery.
"His winter season his obviously finished and he will resume training only once his fracture is fully healed," the FFA added.
Tamgho missed the London 2012 Olympics because of an ankle injury.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
LONDON This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.