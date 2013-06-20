Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. gestures as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 4x100m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Emily Cole

Olympic silver medallist Carmelita Jeter has pulled out of the U.S. championships due to injury but will still be eligible for August's world championships in Moscow as defending 100 metres titlist, officials said on Thursday.

Jeter, the second fastest female sprinter of all-time, injured her right quadriceps at the Shanghai Diamond League meeting in May and has not run since then.

She won the world 100 metres gold in South Korea in 2011, earning her an automatic berth in the August 10-18 world championships.

She will be able to accept the wild card spot without competing in the U.S. championships because of the injury, a USA Track and Field spokeswoman said.

The U.S. meeting, being held in Des Moines, Iowa through Sunday, serves as the American trials for the world championships.

