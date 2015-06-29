EUGENE, Oregon Provisional U.S. world championship team members who have the top performance in the world this year in their event:
- - - -
MEN
100m -- Justin Gatlin, 9.74 seconds
200m -- Gatlin, 19.57
1,500m (steeplechaser) -- Evan Jager, 3:32.97
400m hurdles -- Bershawn Jackson, 48.09
Long jump -- Jeff Henderson, 8.05m
Shot put -- Joe Kovacs, 22.35m
Decathlon -- Trey Hardee, 8,725 points
- -
WOMEN
100m -- English Gardner, 10.79 seconds (co-leader)
200m -- Allyson Felix, 21.98
400m -- Francena McCorory, 49.85
1,500m -- Jenny Simpson, 3:59.31
100m hurdles -- Sharika Nelvis, 12.34
400m hurdles -- Shamier Little, 53.74
Pole vault -- Jenn Suhr, 4.82 metres
Long jump -- Tianna Bartoletta, 7.12m
