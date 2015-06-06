MADRID China's Liu Hong broke the women's 20km walk world record by clocking one hour 24.38 minutes at the IAAF Race Walking Challenge in La Coruna on Saturday.

Liu's time was nearly half a minute inside the 1:25:02 set by Russian Yelena Lashmanova at the 2012 London Olympics.

It was also inside the 1:24:50 and 1:24:54 posted by Russians Olimpiada Ivanova and Olga Kaniskina that have not been recognised due to not enough official judges being present.

