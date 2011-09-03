DAEGU, South Korea Australian Sally Pearson danced a jig on the cover of the world championships' programme after winning the 100 metres hurdles gold to become the fourth fastest woman of all time on Saturday.

The 25-year-old blew away the field, and Daegu's "cover curse," with a brilliant display of hurdling in her 17th straight victory to take her country's first title of the championships in 12.28 seconds.

Americans Danielle Carruthers and Dawn Harper, the Olympic champion, ran personal bests but still had to settle for silver and bronze respectively sharing the same time of 12.47 seconds.

"It's been an amazing season," said Pearson. "I could not ask for more -- I just wanted this so badly.

"It feels unreal, I've been focussing on that race for about a year now, making sure I got everything right," she added in a televised interview.

"I really wanted it and I just stayed focussed on every race. I knew when I got to the final I could do anything."

Having run world leading times in the heats and semi-finals, Pearson flew out of the blocks in lane three and confirmed her pre-eminence in the event this year with a third best time of the year and a world championship record.

The Olympic silver medallist, who has not been beaten this season, headed straight to a band of Australian team mates at trackside to celebrate her victory and stamp on a copy of the programme.

Pearson was the cover star on Saturday and therefore supposedly subject to the Daegu curse, which has meant the featured athlete has failed to win their event in seven out of the eight days of the championships.

