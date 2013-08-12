Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (C) crosses the finish line between Gloria Asumnu of Nigeria (L) and Alexandria Anderson of the U.S. (R) in their women's 100 metres semi-final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica runs in her women's 100 metres semi-final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

MOSCOW Jamaica were on course for a 100 metres double at the world championships after Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce eased into the final of the women's event on Monday.

Title favourite Fraser-Pryce never looked troubled as she clocked 10.85 for the fastest time of the three semi-finals but she faces the challenge of four Americans in the final led by defending champion Carmelita Jeter.

Jeter was made to work in her race and came through late to pip Murielle Ahoure of the Ivory Coast on the line with both athletes given the time of 10.95.

Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare, who won silver in the long jump on Sunday, took the first heat in 11.08 seconds, the same time as American Octavious Freeman.

English Gardner and Alexandria Anderson of the U.S. also reached the final along with Jamaican Kerron Stewart.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt won the men's 100 metres on Sunday.

(Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by Ed Osmond)