Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (L) runs next to Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas in their women's 200 metres semi-final heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

MOSCOW Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has her eyes on a golden sprint double at the world championships after curtailing the celebrations following her 100 metres victory.

Fraser-Pryce, who took 100 gold at the London Olympics but silver in the longer sprint, will face defending champion Allyson Felix in the final of the 200 after winning her semi on Thursday without hitting top gear.

Aiming to become the first woman since Katrin Krabbe in 1991 to win the sprint double at the world championships, the 26-year-old practically jogged over the line to take her race in 22.54.

"I feel much better than last year. This year I did not celebrate so much and I am resting more," Fraser-Pryce told reporters.

"They say about the final 'no pain, no gain'. Once I am in the blocks I know what to do."

A late surge gave Mariya Ryemyen second place and a spot in Friday's final to the joy of the several hundred blue or yellow clad Ukraine fans who have become a regular and noisy feature at the Luzhniki stadium.

Felix, who with eight world championships golds needs one more to set an outright record, said after the heats earlier in the day that she had been itching to get a taste of the action and it was clear why as she comfortably clocked the fastest time of the round with 22.30 seconds.

In second, the tireless Blessing Okagbare, runner-up in the long jump and sixth in the 100 final already at these championships, was the only athlete who could stay anywhere near Felix in 22.39.

"I just want to do well as long as my body carries me," the Nigerian told reporters. "Regardless of how I feel, I have to go through the competition and see what happens."

Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure, who became the first African woman to finish on the podium in a sprint at the world championships with silver in the 100, won the other semi in 22.46.

