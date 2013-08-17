Members of the Russian women's 4x400 metres relay team pose after winning during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MOSCOW Russia ended the United States' domination of the women's 4x400metres relay on Saturday with a superb display to take the host nation's first track gold medal on the penultimate day of the athletics world championships.

The U.S., who had won the last three world titles, led early on but a superb second leg by Tatyana Firova had the Russians in front and the crowd roaring.

Kseniya Ryzhova drove home the advantage and individual bronze medallist Antonina Krivoshapka held off a determined run by Francena McCorory to take gold in 3:20.19.

The U.S. took silver in 3:20.41 while individual champion Christine Ohuruogu brought Britain home for bronze in 3:22.61.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)