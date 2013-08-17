Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
MOSCOW Russia ended the United States' domination of the women's 4x400metres relay on Saturday with a superb display to take the host nation's first track gold medal on the penultimate day of the athletics world championships.
The U.S., who had won the last three world titles, led early on but a superb second leg by Tatyana Firova had the Russians in front and the crowd roaring.
Kseniya Ryzhova drove home the advantage and individual bronze medallist Antonina Krivoshapka held off a determined run by Francena McCorory to take gold in 3:20.19.
The U.S. took silver in 3:20.41 while individual champion Christine Ohuruogu brought Britain home for bronze in 3:22.61.
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.