DAEGU, South Korea Kenenisa Bekele's dreams of an unprecedented fifth consecutive world track title died in Daegu on Sunday as the Ethiopian's hasty return from injury cost him his unbeaten record over 10,000 metres.

The double Olympic champion and world record holder ruptured a muscle in his right calf in February last year and has been on the sidelines ever since.

Those who questioned the wisdom of his return to action in South Korea at the world championships were proved correct as the Ethiopian pulled sharply off the track in the closing stages of a riveting final.

Compatriot Ibrahim Jeilan snatched the gold medal away from Briton's Mo Farah in an exhilarating sprint to the line. Bekele was left standing on the sidelines nursing his right leg, tasting defeat in a 10,000 track race for the very first time.

"I didn't want to miss this race because I thought I had a chance," said Bekele. "I'm glad I came, I wanted to try."

Undercooked and under pressure, it would have been understandable if Bekele had opted not to run in Daegu, instead preserving his remarkable record and building up to the Olympics.

While his aura of invincibility has not been totally shattered, the 29-year-old will need to recover physically and mentally if he is to retain his Olympic title in London next year.

"I was out for two years, the injury is now better but I am not fit enough," admitted Bekele. "What will I do now? Just keep training."

