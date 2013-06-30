Jamaican Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller poses with Olympic runner Yohan Blake with the plaque that the Jamaican government presented to their Olympic athletes in Kingston, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

KINGSTON World 100 metres champion Yohan Blake has not been ruled out of defending his title in Moscow in August because of injury, his manager Cubie Seegobin said on Sunday, knocking down media reports that the Jamaican was to undergo surgery.

"There is absolutely no discussions or plans for any surgery and I don't know where that information is coming from," an upset Seegobin told Reuters by telephone from Edmonton, Canada.

"No decision has been made about Yohan missing the world championships," he added.

"The coach has not yet decided on pulling him from the world championships."

The Jamaica Observer on Sunday, quoting an unnamed senior Jamaica athletics official, reported that the sprinter nicknamed "The Beast" would not run in Moscow.

Blake, the Olympic double sprint silver medallist in London last year, sustained the injury at the Utech Classic in Kingston on April 13 and missed the Jamaican trials between June 20 and 23.

The 23-year-old won the world 100m title in Daegu, South Korea, in 2011 following the disqualification of compatriot Usain Bolt for a false start.

He qualifies to run the 100m in Moscow as defending champion, but will not compete in the 200. The championships run from August 10-18.

