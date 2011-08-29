DAEGU, South Korea Usain Bolt said on Monday he was ready to move on after a controversial disqualification which saw him lose his 100 metres world title.

Having swept out of the Daegu stadium on Sunday night refusing to discuss the incident, he released a statement through his manager the following day.

"Firstly I would like to congratulate my team mate (winner) Yohan Blake and the other athletes who won the medals," the statement read.

"Of course I am extremely disappointed not to have had the chance to defend my title due to the false start. I was feeling great through the rounds and was ready to run fast in the final. I worked very hard to get ready for this championships and things were looking good.

"However I have to move on now as there is no point to dwell on the past.

"I have a few days to refocus and get ready for the 200m (heats) on Friday. After this I have the 4x100m and a few other races before the end of the season. I know that I am now in good shape and will focus on running well in the 200m.

"Thanks to all the people who sent me good wishes and I will try my best to make you proud in the 200m."

(Editing by Alastair Himmer)